Americans are not buying the 'Vlad did it' story regarding inflation

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Biden got a double-bit of bad news.First, Rasmussen reported that he is at 39% job approval. So much for the SOTU bounce or whatever else was supposed to turn things around.Second, Americans are not falling for the "Vlad did it" story. This is from Fox News:Americans feeling the price at the pump told FoxNews that President Biden's claim that he "can't do much" about soaring gas prices does not add up."That's a bunch of bull," Chester from Kentucky said.Lynn, of South Dakota, told Fox : "There has to be reserves here in the states, that they can release." During...



