AOC-backed candidate Jessica Cisneros had affair with her high school teacher: emails

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A progressive Democrat backed by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a tight congressional primary race engaged in a long-running affair with her former high school teacher, bombshell emails obtained by The Post reveal. Immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, 28, apparently began sleeping with former teacher John Balli in 2011, when she was an 18-year-old college student and he was 40. “Happy 3! <3,” Cisneros emailed Balli in September 2014. “9.10.11-9.10.14 :D” The next year, about 11 months after Balli married another woman, Cisneros sent him a lengthy, emotional email in which she bemoaned their breakup, which apparently came at his insistence.



