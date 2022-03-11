Arrest made in Daytona Beach couple stabbed to death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police have arrested a suspect in the horrific deaths of a married couple killed last weekend. Jean R. Macean, 32, was arrested Thursday at approximately 11 a.m. in Orlando where he lives. “I’m pleased to announce that we have arrested the man responsible for the murders of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young wrote on Twitter. RELATED: ‘Vicious and gruesome’: Married couple found with throats slashed were riding bikes in Daytona Beach At a news conference Thursday night, Young said Macean arrived to Daytona Beach by bus on Saturday...



