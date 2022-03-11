As TSA Extends Mask Mandate, Rand Paul Vows To Force Vote To Scrap It

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After the TSA announced Thursday that it will extend the mask mandate on public transportation and inside transportation hubs, Senator Rand Paul promised to force a vote to end it urging “we’re about two years past anyone believing the masks work.”

A TSA official told the media that it is leaving the mask mandate in place until at least April 18th, saying it is “at CDC’s recommendation.”

“CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the official also noted, adding “This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”

All U.S. states apart from Hawaii, which will end theirs later this month, have already ended mask mandates, yet the Biden administration wants to EXTEND federal mandates for planes and trains.

Senator Paul asserted that “government doesn’t want to relinquish its power,” and pledged to end the ‘unscientific’ move:

Apparently government doesn't want to relinquish its power and plans to extend the mask mandate on planes & public transportation. Not on my watch! I'll be forcing a vote next week to end this unscientific mandate. https://t.co/h4sDuqaqUg — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 10, 2022

Appearing on Fox56, Paul declared “we’re about two years past anyone believing the masks work,” adding “the holes in the cloth masks are about a thousand times larger than the virus.”

