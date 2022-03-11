The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden might invoke Defense Production Act to finish natural gas pipeline

Reading Time: 2 minutes Following the ban on oil imports from Russia, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) called on President Biden to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) if needed to complete the U.S. natural gas pipeline project. The West Virginia Democrat said Thursday at a Senate Energy Committee hearing that the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline […]


