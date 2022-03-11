The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Unveils 2024 Campaign Slogan: ‘Can’t Do Much About That’

March 11, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—"Can't Do Much About That!" is President Biden's official slogan for his upcoming 2024 re-election campaign. The Biden administration unveiled the slogan this morning and noted that it is a direct quote from the president himself, intended to capture Biden's mysterious folksy charm and no-nonsense attitude.

