Bolivian soldier who executed Che Guevara dies

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Bolivian soldier who executed Ernesto "Che" Guevara more than 50 years ago died this week at the age of 80. Mario Terán, part of a military group that captured the Argentinian-born revolutionary in 1967, succumbed to a long-term illness and is survived by his two children and his wife, according to The Guardian. “[Terán] simply complied with his duty as a sergeant of the army,” retired general Gary Prado, who reportedly led the group, told Radio Compañera, The Guardian reported. Terán had said he was only following orders when he killed Guevara, who had been on the run from...



Read More...