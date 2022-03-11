Brickbat: The Freedom To Shut Up If You Know What’s Good for You

March 11, 2022 | Tags: censorship, REASON, Russia

Igor Striz, the Czech Republic's top prosecutor, has warned that those who voice support for the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine could face up to three years in prison. Striz cited a section of Czech law that make it illegal to state approval for a crime or to praise a criminal and another that calls for prison sentences for anyone who "publicly denies, questions, approves or seeks to justify Nazi, communist, or other genocide."

The post Brickbat: The Freedom To Shut Up If You Know What's Good for You appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...