Calls for Biden’s Impeachment Increase Exponentially – And It’s About to Get a Whole Lot Louder

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Congressman Lance Carter Gooden is leading an effort to impeach Joe Biden and it’s gaining significant traction. “The bar was so low to impeach President Trump,” Gooden explains. “And even if the bar were raised exponentially, I believe that President Biden has met that requirement.” “What we’re seeing at the border is not just criminal, but it is immoral,” he continued. Americans are witnessing an unprecedented surge at the southern board, which has become so bad that Biden is secretly flying illegal to various U.S. cities in the dead of the night. To provide some perspective, Americans saw the lowest...



