Congress Proposes Millions for Border Security — in Eight Other Countries

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Our stalwart lawmakers in Washington never cease to amaze. John Binder of Breitbart reports on a recent undertaking on Capitol Hill. It’s an amendment to an amendment that authorizes millions of new dollars for border security. That sounds impressive, until you realize the money is being appropriated for the borders of eight foreign countries! It’s not that our lawmakers don’t care about borders. They do care about the borders of many foreign countries. It’s our own borders many of them aren’t concerned about securing.



