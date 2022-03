Consumer Confidence Plunges As Inflation Worsens (UMich Conditions For Buying Homes Declines To 70)

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As inflation worsens, the University of Michigan survey of consumers fell again as US inflation worsens. On the housing front, buying conditions for houses fell to 70 as a result of soaring home prices. MY confidence in Biden and Congress has certainly declined.



