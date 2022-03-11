COVID Mandates Did One Thing Really Well: Erode Public Trust in Government

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

News reports from around the world are coming in at a rapid pace detailing the move away from COVID mandates. From Austria’s decision to drop vaccine mandates, to San Francisco abandoning vaccine mandates for bars and restaurants, to the Senate voting to roll back Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, the world seems to be increasingly done with the idea of compulsory shots. It’s not difficult to understand why. Protests, such as the highly-publicized Canadian trucker convoy, certainly played a role, but new information from Pfizer recently released listing a formidable number of possible side effects had people wondering...



Read More...