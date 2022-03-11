East Hartford revokes permit for planned Tesla service center

East Hartford’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday evening to revoke a permit for a planned Tesla service center at 300 Connecticut Boulevard. ... The PZC signed off on the plans last April, but that decision came under fire in the form of a lawsuit filed by East Hartford-based Hoffman Auto Group, which argues that Tesla, which sells cars directly to consumers without going through dealerships, is trying to get around state law, which bans such sales. ...The Hoffman family of 10 auto dealerships along with more than 250 other dealers statewide remain committed to defending this state’s pro-consumer...



