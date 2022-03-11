Facebook Introduces ‘Call In Drone Strike’ Button You Can Click On All Russian Profiles

March 11, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MENLO PARK, CA—Facebook made waves this week after announcing they would temporarily be lifting their ban on calls to violence as long as the violence is directed towards Russians. Now in an exciting new update, Facebook will allow users to directly commit actual violence against Russian people with a new "call in drone strike" button.

