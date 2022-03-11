Former Mocs Player Eric Robertson Dies Suddenly (28)

March 11, 2022

Eric Robertson, former Mocs player who scored 12 points in the Southern Conference championship victory in 2016, passed away suddenly Monday evening while playing basketball. Robertson, 28, was a much loved basketball coach and Spanish teacher at Powell High School in Knoxville. He was also assistant varsity and junior varsity coach at Grace Christian Academy. He leaves behind a wife, Jerica, and their one-year-old son, Luca. Residents of the University of Tennessee Medical Center have set up a GoFundMe to provide financial support to his wife, Jerica, a current family medicine resident. He was known by all for his deep-rooted...



