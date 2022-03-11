Former Pennsylvania police chief, 30, is found guilty of raping a child HUNDREDS of times when she was six years old and continuing until she was 11 with help from a friend

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former small-town Pennsylvania police chief has been convicted of raping a child in a case that has languished for years after the victim first came forward in 2012. The victim of former Weissport police chief Brent Robert Getz, 30, said that he began abusing her when she was six years old and he was 16. She said it happened hundreds of times, several times a week, until she was 11. The girl first told her elementary school substitute teacher that Gregory E. Wagner Jr., 31, had raped her. That abuse began when she was four and Wagner was 14....



Read More...