Georgia House passes 'constitutional carry' law that would abolish requirement for a background check or permit to carry a handgun in public as Gov. Brian Kemp vows to take bill 'across the finish line'

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A bill that would abolish the need for a background check or a license to carry a gun in public passed the Georgia House on Friday, moving a step closer to the 'constitutional carry' that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election year. House Bill 1358 passed 94-57, moving to the Senate for more debate. The Senate passed a similar measure last month. Republicans said it was needed to allow people to more easily protect themselves from crime, citing civil unrest seen in some 2020 protests over racial injustice in Atlanta.



Read More...