Inept’ Russian tactics baffle military experts…

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Inept' Russian tactics baffle military experts: Tank commanders allowed Ukrainians to ambush them by driving straight up a main road as analysts say they've lost enough armoured vehicles to equip the ENTIRE German army Military experts said they are baffled by Russian military tactics after a tank column was ambushed yesterday Ukrainian forces surprised the column - that included some 30 tanks and support units - with artillery strikes The tanks were forced to retreat after missiles rained down from above, destroyed a number of vehicles The full scale of losses suffered by Putin's armies are unknown, but Ukraine has...



Read More...