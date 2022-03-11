Iran Nuclear Talks Near Collapse as Russia Demands Protection From Sanctions

The news is grim all over the world: war, famine, pestilence (kind of), and inflation aplenty. In fact, there are only two bits of good news to cheer us up.The talks between Iran and the West on how fast they get to build their nuclear bomb are near collapse. Politico: Negotiations have reached an impasse over the Russian requests, diplomats said, imperiling the revival of a 2015 landmark deal under which Iran limited its nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.Russia is requesting that any return to the agreement include guarantees that any future Russian business with Iran be exempt...



