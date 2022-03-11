John Kerry Promises U.N. $10 Billion in U.S. Taxpayer Dollars Annually for ‘Climate Crisis’

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Climate czar John Kerry told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is committed to increasing U.S. funding to developing countries by upwards of $10 billion annually to help combat the “climate crisis.” Kerry told the meeting on “Climate Finance for Sustaining Peace and Security” U.S. taxpayer dollars will be forthcoming and placed at the disposal of the globalist body to help redistribute wealth in a time of crisis to poorer countries that need it most.



Read More...