Kherson, Ukraine: Life under Russian occupation

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We have electricity, gas, water, the communal services are working," said Oleksandr Yakovlev, mayor of Skadovsk. "People and volunteers have organized themselves into associations to prevent looting. We can only contact the central state power authorities by phone. But how can they help us now?". "There are big problems with logistics. People can't pick up their pensions at the post office, because no money has been delivered." Skadovsk is located some 30 kilometers (about 18 miles) from the administrative border with Russian-occupied Crimea, and 100 kilometers from Kherson. Unlike other parts of the country, Skadovsk hasn't really seen any fighting....



