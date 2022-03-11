LA Unified Parents Unhappy Students Must Continue to Wear Masks

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Though student mask mandates are expiring in California and Los Angeles County this week, students who attend the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) must remain masked—leaving parents and students frustrated. Lisa Sanchez, whose daughter is in LAUSD, called the situation a “never-ending battle.” “We’re very upset that the school hasn’t lifted the mandate sooner,” Sanchez told The Epoch Times. “District officials claim to follow the science—yet the science has spoken—and here our kids are still masked.” The state’s largest school district cannot change its indoor mask requirement without first negotiating an existing contract with the teacher’s union, United Teachers...



Read More...