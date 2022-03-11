Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching Dies Suddenly in Melbourne Aged 52

The Labor senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly of a suspected heart attack aged 52, prompting tributes from across the political divide. The federal opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, said on Thursday night: “The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all.” The prime minister, Scott Morrison, also offered his condolences, describing Kitching’s death as “a deep and terrible shock”. Morrison paid tribute to Kitching as “a serious parliamentarian who had a deep...



