Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent cities line sidewalks, tarps cover broken-down cars, and sleeping bags are tucked in storefront doorways. The reality of the homelessness crisis in Oregon's largest city can't be denied. "I would be an idiot to sit here and tell you that things are better today than they were five years ago with regard to homelessness," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said recently. "People in this city aren't stupid. They can open their eyes."



Read More...