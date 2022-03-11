Montana Takes Matters Into Own Hands, Restarts Dormant Oil Wells Amid Biden's Gas Price Explosion

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In response to rapidly rising gas prices, the Montana Petroleum Association has announced that wells in the Bakken oil fields are officially going back online. Inflation, regulations and a lack of additional oil resources — such as those that would have been supplied by the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was canceled by President Joe Biden on his first day in office — have led to rising gas prices in the states, experts say. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, energy prices were rising. In response to Vladimir Putin’s offensive, much of the Western world has imposed sanctions on...



Read More...