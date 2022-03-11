Not The Babylon Bee: Biden-Harris Regime Held a Ukraine Briefing With TikTok Stars

The Babylon Bee is quickly becoming irrelevant as the Biden-Harris regime continues to bring satire to real life. Their latest escapades into the absurd left patriotic Americans scratching their heads.

According to WaPo:

On Thursday afternoon, 30 top TikTok stars gathered on a Zoom call to receive key information about the war unfolding in Ukraine. National Security Council staffers and White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefed the influencers about the United States’ strategic goals in the region and answered questions on distributing aid to Ukrainians, working with NATO and how the United States would react to a Russian use of nuclear weapons.

Are they losing control of corporate media or do they realize fewer Americans are tuning into the propaganda networks? Either way, this seems like an extremely deranged move for even this White House. Social media conservatives chimed in.

We are doomed https://t.co/SYkbQisQkT — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 11, 2022

I'm sure there will be no 'disinformation' to come out of this https://t.co/3HhDOjhBsx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 11, 2022

ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION! THIS IS NOT NORMAL! The White House is now briefing Top Leading TikTok stars as young as 18 about the war in Ukraine…holding zoom meetings with them!https://t.co/oOYZJ47eZX pic.twitter.com/WpNwoA1ZPH — 7 6 NEWS (@_7_6_NEWS) March 11, 2022

Nobody under 40 watches CNN so now the White House is briefing and probably paying kids on TikTok to get their narrative out… We’re living in a South Park episode. pic.twitter.com/7uRmtqppWo — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) March 11, 2022

White House does special briefing on Ukraine-Russia war for TikTok stars. How about opening up U.S. govt. files on Ukraine so other Americans can learn what the US has done? https://t.co/hxWoULiVkJ — James Bovard (@JimBovard) March 11, 2022

The White House realizes their narrative is absurd, so preying on vulnerable and mostly idiotic TikTok stars to spread their propaganda is a natural play. They’re desperate and terrified of being exposed, but it seems inevitable that they will be.

