Ohio police officer who fatally shot black teenager Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, is cleared of her April 2021 murder – as special prosecutors say 'deadly force' was justified

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The white Columbus police officer who fatally shot shot a 16-year-old black girl last year has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Ohio prosecutors announced on Friday. Ma'Khia Bryant was killed last April by Nicholas Reardon after she swung a knife at another young woman. Reardon was 23 years old at the time. Police have said they were called to Bryant's foster home on April 20, 2021, because a group of girls was threatening to stab other members of the household. Body camera footage showed Reardon, who was 23 at the time, asking what was going on when he arrived...



