Rising gas prices aren’t the ‘Putin price hike.’ They’re the ‘Biden weakness tax.’

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Biden had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, into banning Russian oil imports. Even then, he still fell short — imposing a “ban” that restricts US imports, rather than “sanctions” to restrict Russian exports to the entire world. Big difference. And it came only after companies began self-sanctioning — divesting Russian energy. Biden simply made virtue out of necessity. But as reluctant as he was to ban Russian oil, it took Biden no time at all to start blaming Russia for rising gasoline prices. “Since [Russian President Vladimir] Putin began his military buildup at Ukrainian borders . . ....



Read More...