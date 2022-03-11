Russia-Ukraine War: A Different Invasion, the West’s Same ‘Madman’ Script

Reading Time: 8 minutes How convenient for western leaders that every time another country defies the West’s projection of power, the western media can agree on one thing: that the foreign government in question is led by a madman, a psychopath or a megalomaniac. At a drop of a hat, western leaders are absolved of guilt […]



