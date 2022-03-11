The mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine, has been abducted, officials say

March 11, 2022

The mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine, was abducted Friday by Russians, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in what it calls "a war crime under the Geneva Conventions." According to Ukraine's parliament, Mayor Ivan Fedorov was detained by approximately 10 people while in the city center. "During Fedorov's abduction, they put a plastic bag on his head," the parliament said on its official Twitter account. The ministry has called on the international community to help free Fedorov. "Russian troops, who have been launching missile and bomb attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Ukraine, including...



