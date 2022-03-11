U.S. Senate last night – They didn't even read the bill!

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Senate passed a massive bill to fund the government and provide new Ukraine-related aid, sending the 2,741-page bill to President Biden’s desk. Senators voted 68-31 on the bill, which includes $1.5 trillion in government funding and $13.6 billion in aid tied to Ukraine. The bill moved at lightning speed through Congress, passing the House less than 24 hours after it was unveiled early Wednesday morning. The Senate’s vote comes less than two days after the bill was introduced. The Senate also passed by voice vote a days-long continuing resolution to buy time to get the massive legislation, which funds...



Read More...