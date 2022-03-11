Ukraine War – Ukrainian Soldiers Knock Out Russian Tank With NLAW In Point Blank Ambush

Drone footage recorded in the area of Bovary located northeast of Kyiv shows an NLAW initiated point blank ambush on a Russian tank unit in the middle of a road.From the footage it seems a Ukrainian forward infantry element took position in and around the wood left west of the Russian armor column and started to engage the vehicles from close range with anti-tank weapons such as the NLAW, some RPG variants and small arms fire.Russian forces reacted with counterfire from their tanks and infantry fighting vehicles and quickly began to disperse after the first shoots.The ambush occured on the...



