VIDEO: Judge Tells Jussie Smollett He Is Doomed to Be Butt of Jokes Forever

March 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEOYes, being the butt of jokes and laughed at for all eternity is probably even worse punishment than 5 months in jail for Jussie Smollett. Comedians will forever be grateful to Jussie for giving them an endless supply of joke material. Just the name "Jussie Smollett" can't help but induce smiles followed by laughter.



Read More...