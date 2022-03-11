Vulva Spaceship aims to counter prevalence of phallic spacecraft

March 11, 2022

A German feminist art group has revealed a vulva-shaped spaceship concept, which it is encouraging the European Space Agency to help realise in order to better represent humanity in space and "restore gender equality to the cosmos." The group Wer Braucht Feminismus? (WBF?), which translates to "Who Needs Feminism?", created the Vulva Spaceship concept to challenge the convention of phallic spacecraft design. The yonic craft was designed to signal inclusivity and the group has started a petition on change.org calling on the European Space Agency to consider the project. "The project adds another dimension to the representation of humanity in...



