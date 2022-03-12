Are you sure about that? Kamala Harris tells DNC meeting that Dems must tell voters they 'got what they ordered' ahead of midterms

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vice President Kamala Harris told Democrats their job is to tell Americans they 'got what they ordered' when they elected herself and President Joe Biden in November 2020 ahead of a potentially perilous midterm election. Harris, 57, spoke at the Democratic National Committee coming back from a trip to Europe to address world leaders about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offered a hopeful message to fellow Democrats. 'Our task is to show people that, in many ways, they got what they ordered,' the vice president said Saturday.



