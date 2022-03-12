Biden Sick of Being Blamed for Inflation [semi-satire]

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As inflation produces rates of price increases not seen in 40 years, polls now show more than 60 percent of respondents holding the Biden Administration responsible. President Biden has denounced this opinion of Americans as “simply not true. I’m sick of being made the scapegoat. Putin is the one they should be blaming.” Former Treasury Secretary for Barack Obama Larry Summers disagreed with Biden’s effort to blame the war in Ukraine, saying that “government intervention in the economy since Biden took office has to bear most of the blame. Biden’s orders shutting down a lot of fossil fuel drilling and...



Read More...