[Catholic Caucus] Demands of German Synodal Way ‘Clearly Contradict the Catholic Faith’

[Catholic Caucus] Cardinal Brandmüller: Demands of German Synodal Way ‘Clearly Contradict the Catholic Faith’In a March 3 essay entitled ‘Quo Vadis, Germania,’ Cardinal Walter Brandmüller explained what he saw as the historical ‘roots of the crisis’ VATICAN CITY — The Synodal Way of the Church in Germany is on the “wrong track that is lost in nothingness,” rooted in the heresy of modernism that theologians have yet to properly address, and is destined to fail, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has said.In a commentary published March 3 on the German-speaking website Kath.net and titled “Quo vadis, Germania” (“Where are you going, Germany?”),...



