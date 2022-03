Confirmed: There Was No January 6 ‘Insurrection’

A Pulitzer Prize-winning NY Times reporter spills the truth on an undercover Project Veritas video. The real journalists today aren’t working in propaganda mills such as the New York Times and CNN. The real journalists, the indefatigable hunters for truth of myth and legend, live on today in groups such as James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. …



Read More...