Hack of Nvidia ‘A National Disaster’

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hackers have stolen data from Nvidia, the world’s largest GPU maker, and are holding that data ransom. The as-yet unidentified “threat actors” may be helping the company’s competition in China, according to a research group in Washington D.C. Last week, Nvidia lost proprietary information to a group of hackers. A cybercriminal gang called “Lapsus$” has leaked Nvidia passwords, schematics, drivers and firmware and is threatening to release more information unless its demands are met, according to press reports. Those demands include removing cryptocurrency mining limiters on its gaming cards and making its GPU drivers open source, according to ArsTechnica. Nvidia...



