Iconic NoDa mural painted over in what artist calls an “unfortunate accident”

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

What’s happening: Last Tuesday, the painters, who were commissioned to cover a DC Comics mural on the opposite side of the building, accidentally painted over “Bloom,” •Right away, neighbors and other community members reached out to Rain concerned. Why it matters: The incident underscores Charlotte’s growing affinity for locally made wall art that’s cropping up across town. Over time, murals become key pieces of neighborhoods, even if they are corporate-sponsored. •Ally sponsored the DC Comics mural, which local artist Abel Jackson completed at the end of last year. •Bojangles also commissioned artist Dammit Wesley in 2021 to paint its new...



Read More...