JP Morgan Hires Ex-Jailbirds As Staffing Shortage Worsens

As JP Morgan and the other major Wall Street banks struggle to hire enough personnel, Insider reports that the banks are now turning to an unlikely place: the largest bank in the US has hired thousands of people with criminal records and hundreds with disabilities like autism, Brian Lamb, JPMorgan's global head of diversity, equity, and inclusion revealed during an interview on Thursday. In total, the bank employees more than 200K people around the world.

But right now, the company is "tapping into the talent pools that have historically been left behind," Lamb said. This includes people who have formerly been incarcerated, who typically have a more difficult time getting hired.

As we noted early last month, the US had 4.6 million job openings according to the latest data released in February. Looking at the details, job openings increased in several industries with largest increases in accommodation and food services (+133,000), information (+40,000), and nondurable goods manufacturing and state and local government education (+31,000 each). Job openings decreased in finance and insurance (-89,000) and in wholesale trade (-48,000).

The pandemic gave rise to what has been dubbed the Great Resignation. Millions of workers have quit their jobs for myriad reasons, including stagnant wages, inadequate flexibility, a desire to switch careers, and shifting childcare needs.

JP Morgan says it's pulling out all the stops to combat the labor shortage that's affecting many US businesses. That includes casting 'a wider net' and hiring people that have historically had difficulty finding employment.

Here's more from Lamb's interview:

