Man Awarded Honorary Doctorate After Posting Wordle Score Where He Got It In 3 Guesses

March 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

INNSMOUTH, MA—Local man Jordan Smith was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from a local university after he posted his Wordle score to social media. Representatives from the college quickly contacted him and offered him the Ph.D. when they saw that he got the answer in just three guesses.

