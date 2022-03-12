Moderna CEO Earned $18M in 2021, Has $1B Golden Parachute Lined Up

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The CEO of pharmaceutical giant Moderna earned a staggering $18 million salary in 2021 alone, according to reports. Moderna is a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was founded in 2010 and develops medicines based on mRNA technology. Stéphane Bancel was hired as CEO of Moderna in 2011. Bancel was previously a top executive at pharmaceutical behemoth Eli Lilly and Company and CEO of French biotech company bioMérieux before joining Moderna. In 2011, Moderna went public and raised more than $600 million at its initial public offering. The funding made it the biggest biotechnology IPO at the time. Despite...



