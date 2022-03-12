No Reprieve For Consumers As Congress Gives Themselves A Raise & Inflation Expected To Continue Soaring
March 12, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYOur elected representatives seem to be representing only themselves and those funding their political aspirations. The evidence is in the recent 21% raise Congress gave itself as their unconstitutional spending, especially over the past few years, has resulted in major inflation. A Pound Of This Gives Your Body Everything You Need & With Promo Code …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments