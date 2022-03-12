Pink Floyd Scrub Post-Waters LPs From Services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd are removing the later era of their catalog from digital music services in Russia and Belarus. "To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today," the band tweeted Friday. The three affected Pink Floyd were released after the exit of co-founding bassist Roger Waters: 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, 1994’s The Division Bell and 2014’s The Endless River. Gilmour has released four solo records: 1978’s...



