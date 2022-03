Pray For The Peace of Jerusalem(3/12/22)[Prayer]

Pray For The Peace of JerusalemHebrews 1315 Through Jesus, therefore, let us continually offer to God a sacrifice of praise—the fruit of lips that openly profess his name. 16 And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased._______________________________________________________God Bless America.ML/LTOS



