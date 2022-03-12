‘Pro Life Pitbull’ Slams CPAC as Video Emerges of Schlapp Admitting: ‘I Don’t Want Pro Life Panels’.

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Oddly, this year, not a single speaker or session focused on abortion. Not one on the threat to women’s sports Not one on religious liberty Not one on family, marriage, sex trafficking, pornography, etc.” The news comes as an interview with Schlapp – currently under fire for accepting $183,250 from a Soros-linked left wing fund – has emerged showing him admitting to shutting down any potential pro-life events at the conference. On Wednesday morning, Schlapp took to Real America’s Voice to protest that the money he receives from the left has no bearing on the content of his conference. But...



