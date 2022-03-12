Russian energy officials traveled to Ukraine and seized control of largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials say

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russian energy officials have claimed control of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station, Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian officials. Energy officials from Rosatom, the Russian state atomic energy corporation, arrived in Zaporizhzhya on Friday and said the plant is now part of their company.... ...The International Atomic Energy Agency said that two of the four high voltage offsite power lines at the Zaporizhzhia plant have been damaged...Ukrainian technicians have begun to repair the damaged power lines at the plant, Insider reported on Saturday. The Russian military has also gotten dangerously close to the nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk...



Read More...