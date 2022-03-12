Surprise! Thomas Massie Sneaks ‘Defund Federal Government’ Into Omnibus Bill On Page 2641

March 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—An omnibus spending bill was approved by the Senate on Thursday night in a 68-31 vote. Curiously, the bill received some Republican support at the last minute. Sources confirm that the swing in support came as a result of Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie sneaking a line that read, "defund the entire federal government" on page 2641.

