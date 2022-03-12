The Unsolved Mystery of Who Supplied the Kalashnikovs Used by the Paris Killers

Tuesday was an unsatisfactory day at the Special Criminal Court in Paris, where those suspected of involvement in the November 2015 terrorist attacks are being tried. The Belgian police investigation has never identified the source of the weapons used in the killings. It was hoped that Tuesday's three Dutch witnesses might provide some clarity. They did not. There were technical problems, legal problems, language problems. Prison 'friction' First of all, there were two prisoners missing from the ranks of the accused. We've become used to the absence of Osama Krayem, who has been boycotting the trial since November. On Tuesday,...



